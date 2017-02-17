Helicopter helps nab 4 after chase that injured Newark cops
Richard D. Williams, 39, and Terrell Norris, 28, both of Newark, and Nakiah Burr, 19, of East Orange were arrested along with a 16-year-old Newark girl after chase that injured two police officers Authorities said a Newark Police helicopter tracked a stolen Infiniti then helped nab four suspects who fled when the car hit an unmarked police vehicle. NEWARK -- Two police officers were hurt and three adults and a juvenile were arrested overnight when a stolen Infiniti tracked by a police helicopter crashed head on into a patrol car and burst into flames capping a Midnight chase, authorities said Sunday.
