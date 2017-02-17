Helicopter helps nab 4 after chase th...

Helicopter helps nab 4 after chase that injured Newark cops

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Richard D. Williams, 39, and Terrell Norris, 28, both of Newark, and Nakiah Burr, 19, of East Orange were arrested along with a 16-year-old Newark girl after chase that injured two police officers Authorities said a Newark Police helicopter tracked a stolen Infiniti then helped nab four suspects who fled when the car hit an unmarked police vehicle. NEWARK -- Two police officers were hurt and three adults and a juvenile were arrested overnight when a stolen Infiniti tracked by a police helicopter crashed head on into a patrol car and burst into flames capping a Midnight chase, authorities said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) 14 hr Psycho 2 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr mexico 20,845
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,875 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC