Has the DOT fixed tire-killing pothol...

Has the DOT fixed tire-killing potholes on Route 78?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Will drivers get relief from the tire eating potholes on sections of Route 78 that spanned the highway from Somerset County to Newark? Last week brought a flurry of complaints about potholes on the highway between Exits 41 in Warren and Exit 45 in Berkley Heights, including from one exasperated reader who said he's reported potholes to the DOT, but no repairs were made. "I filled out the state's online website numerous times with no result," he wrote in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Game on 20,807
Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13) 20 hr Psycho 2 8
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Wed ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 63
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Jan 30 Lyndhurst Resident 1
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 26 Abscam 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,250 • Total comments across all topics: 278,522,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC