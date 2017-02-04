Groups to senators: Fight 'nuclear option' for SC nominee
Progressive groups pressure senators to fight 'nuclear option' for Supreme Court nominee Activists ask Senators Booker and Menendez to filibuster Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k6ASXl Activists protest outside offices of Senators Booker and Menendez, in Newark, NJ, calling for a filibuster of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Activists sing songs in protest outside the offices of Senators Booker and Menendez, calling for a filibuster of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.
