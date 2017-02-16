Greater Essex and Hudson County Elementary School Students Present Disney Musicals in Schools ...
At New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark Monday, February 13th Special Guest Emcee: Ken Rosato, WABC-TV's ABC7 Eyewitness News Disney Special Guest: Major Attaway, Broadway's Newest Genie in Aladdin The Arts Center is the only arts organization in New Jersey to collaborate with Disney Musicals in Schools NEWARK, NJ - Children from five New Jersey public elementary schools were given the extraordinary opportunity to perform on the spectacular concert hall stage of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Monday, Feb. 13 as part of the Disney Musicals in Schools Student Share Celebration. For the second year, Disney Theatrical Group awarded NJPAC a grant to participate in the program.
