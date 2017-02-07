Grammy Museum Experience Coming to Pr...

Grammy Museum Experience Coming to Prudential Center in Newark

The Grammy Museum Experience is coming to the East Coast. In a collaboration with the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live and the Prudential Center, the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center is expected to open in Newark, N.J. in the fall of 2017.

