Grammy Museum Experience Coming to Prudential Center in Newark
The Grammy Museum Experience is coming to the East Coast. In a collaboration with the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live and the Prudential Center, the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center is expected to open in Newark, N.J. in the fall of 2017.
