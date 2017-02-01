Governor Christie Announces Expansion of Behavioral Health Beds
Continuing his effort to create the most aggressive response in the country to the opioid crisis, Governor Chris Christie announced the State will increase the number of available beds for the treatment of behavioral health and substance abuse disorders by almost 40 percent. The Department of Health has filed a Certificate of Need Call for new adult acute care psychiatric beds throughout the Garden State, the first such CN in almost 20 years.
