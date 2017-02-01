Girl who sued Newark Archdiocese to play basketball kicked out of school, dad says
A 12-year-old girl who sued to join a Catholic high school's boys basketball team after the girls' team was disbanded has been expelled, according to her father. As Sydney Phillips did a shoot-around with the New York Liberty on Wednesday, Scott Phillips told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Sydney, and her sister, have been expelled from St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth.
