Girl who sued Newark Archdiocese to play basketball kicked out of school, dad says

A 12-year-old girl who sued to join a Catholic high school's boys basketball team after the girls' team was disbanded has been expelled, according to her father. As Sydney Phillips did a shoot-around with the New York Liberty on Wednesday, Scott Phillips told ABC7 Eyewitness News that Sydney, and her sister, have been expelled from St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth.

