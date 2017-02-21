Gang associate admits murder during h...

Gang associate admits murder during home invasion robbery, feds say

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- An associate of a violent city street gang admitted in federal court Tuesday to his role in the killing of a 32-year-old man during a home-invasion robber, authorities said. Jahad Lemons, who authorities described as an associate of the Grape Street Crips gang, was one of five men who robbed three occupants of a Sanford Avenue apartment at gunpoint on Aug. 18, 2015, fatally shooting a man and wounding another, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mexico 20,851
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) Sun Psycho 2 6
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC