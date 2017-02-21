Gang associate admits murder during home invasion robbery, feds say

NEWARK -- An associate of a violent city street gang admitted in federal court Tuesday to his role in the killing of a 32-year-old man during a home-invasion robber, authorities said. Jahad Lemons, who authorities described as an associate of the Grape Street Crips gang, was one of five men who robbed three occupants of a Sanford Avenue apartment at gunpoint on Aug. 18, 2015, fatally shooting a man and wounding another, authorities said.

