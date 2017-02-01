Four Lives In Parallel Run Through Ambitious '4 3 2 1'
Toward the middle of Paul Auster's new novel, 4 3 2 1 , young Archie Ferguson, recovering from a car accident that could have killed him, quotes the satire Candide to his optimistic girlfriend. "You're beginning to sound like Dr. Pangloss," he complains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|64
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|Pugs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC