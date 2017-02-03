Ex-corrections officer arrested in Newark on gun charges, cops say

NEWARK -- A former state corrections officers who was fired five years ago was arrested Friday night on gun charges near West Side Park, authorities said. During a heated argument between Dennis Lewis Jr., 38, of Newark, and a 34-year-old East Orange woman, Lewis allegedly walked to his nearby 2001 Chevy Tahoe and grabbed a handgun, Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a release.

