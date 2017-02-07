Employee peddled crack cocaine from Newark store, sheriff says
NEWARK -- Essex County Sheriff's detectives watching a Newark liquor store arrested three alleged drug dealers -- including a store employee -- and seized bags of crack cocaine from behind the counter, authorities said Tuesday. The surveillance operation targeted Cline Liquor Store on Clinton Avenue as part of an ongoing drug investigation in the city's South Ward, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
