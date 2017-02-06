Edison's Gottesman supports High Line...

Edison's Gottesman supports High Line-like park in Newark

Read more: The Real Deal

Edison Properties chairman Jerry Gottesman, who once implored New York City to tear down the High Line before it was converted into a multi-million-dollar tourist attraction, is now supporting plans for a similar park in Newark, New Jersey. Gottesman is getting behind a plan for a raised pedestrian-bridge that will connect a 22-acre public-private redevelopment called Mulberry Commons, at the center of which will sit a vacant warehouse that Edison is converting into retail and loft-style office space to the tune of $80 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Newark, NJ

