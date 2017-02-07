East Orange man charged in Newark sho...

East Orange man charged in Newark shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A 38-year-old East Orange man was arrested Tuesday and charged in a Newark shooting that left another man wounded, officials said. Richard Chambers was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Jan. 31 attack, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

