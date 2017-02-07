East Orange man charged in Newark shooting
NEWARK -- A 38-year-old East Orange man was arrested Tuesday and charged in a Newark shooting that left another man wounded, officials said. Richard Chambers was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Jan. 31 attack, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
