Development vs. displacement: How Newark wants to keep the balance

NEWARK -- Future developers looking to build new homes in Newark might have to set aside some units for low- and moderate-income residents. The Newark City Council moved one step closer toward approving New Jersey's second ever inclusionary zoning ordinance , that requires new developments to include affordable housing.

