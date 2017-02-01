Development vs. displacement: How Newark wants to keep the balance
NEWARK -- Future developers looking to build new homes in Newark might have to set aside some units for low- and moderate-income residents. The Newark City Council moved one step closer toward approving New Jersey's second ever inclusionary zoning ordinance , that requires new developments to include affordable housing.
