Dense fog advisory starts day with potential for record warmth in N.J.
A dense fog advisory was issued for a large part of New Jersey Thursday, but the fog should lift as the day unfolds and set the stage for very mild conditions for late February. Temperatures are already in the 40s across much of the state as of 6:30 a.m. and are expected to threaten records this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
