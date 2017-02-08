Deixem o Pimba em Paz and Diana Krall Headed to NJPAC This June
New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an evening with Deixem o Pimba em Paz with Bruno Nogueira & Manuela Azevedo. This concert event, hosted by humorist Bruno Nogueira and featuring vocalist Manuela Azevedo , will bring entirely new life to pimba, a genre of music traditionally associated with rural regions of Portugal, characterized by uptempo, dance-friendly rhythms.
