Cops arrest 2nd alleged drug dealer in 2 days at Newark housing complex

NEWARK -- Essex County Sheriff's detectives arrested a drug dealer and seized heroin along with crack cocaine at Newark's Stephen Crane Village, marking the second day in a row that investigators made a drug distribution arrest at the public housing complex, officials said Friday. Charlevester Anthony, 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday after detectives stopped him with 88 decks of heroin, 11 Ziplock bags of crack cocaine and $159, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

