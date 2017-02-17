Constitutionality of NJ Transit's wai...

Constitutionality of NJ Transit's waiting room ban questioned

Want to sit down in NJ Transit 's main waiting area at Penn Station in Newark? You're going to have to show your train ticket to a cop at a checkpoint first. Passengers now have to show a valid train ticket to sit in part of the main waiting room.

