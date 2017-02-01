Christie: Trump travel ban rollout 'terrible'
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday slammed the rollout of President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, saying it was "terrible" even if the President's intentions were good. "The rollout of this executive order was terrible," Christie told reporters in Newark, New Jersey.
