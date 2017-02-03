Christie 'Bridgegate' accuser unlikel...

Christie 'Bridgegate' accuser unlikely to go away quietly

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, William Brennan, a former firefighter in Teaneck, N.J., discusses his citizen's complaint alleging Republican Gov. Chris Christie failed to put a stop to September 2013 lane closures at the George Washington Bridge, as Brennan stands outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. Like Christie, Brennan is blunt and outspoken, referring to prosecutors as "low-life," "slop," "garbage" and "derelict in their duty" after a Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, court hearing about his citizen's complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr TAAM 20,811
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Sat jimgriffo 5
Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13) Feb 2 Psycho 2 8
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 63
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Jan 30 Lyndhurst Resident 1
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Jan 27 voiceall 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC