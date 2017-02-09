CareOne Hosts Fundraiser to Support Make-A-Wish New Jersey
CareOne, a premier family-owned healthcare company, will host the 200 Wishes fundraiser on Sunday, February 26th at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, to raise funds to support Make-A-Wish New Jersey. Make-A-Wish New Jersey grants wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions throughout New Jersey.
