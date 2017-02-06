Bloomfield police charge two with burglary
Bloomfield police charge two with burglary Bloomfield police have arrested two suspects in connection with a residential burglary last month. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2jUYyNu Luis Cruz, 42, of Bloomfield, and Angel Lopez, 43, of Elizabeth, were charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, following an investigation into a Jan. 19 burglary on North 16th St., police said in a release.
