Awkward: Cory Booker Once Gave A Speech At Betsy DeVos' Organization
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was no fan of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and spoke out quite vocally against her confirmation. Of course, the Booker of 2017 is quite different than the Booker of 2012, who was actually quite an eloquent advocate for school choice.
