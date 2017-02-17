As commencement speaker, Cory Booker ...

As commencement speaker, Cory Booker will follow in the footsteps of presidents and movie stars

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Daily Pennsylvanian

Sen. Cory Booker is a former mayor of Newark, N.J. and an outspoken critic of President Trump. With the selection of Sen. Cory Booker this year, Penn has continued a trend of choosing politically outspoken speakers to deliver the commencement address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Pennsylvanian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) 18 hr Psycho 2 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC