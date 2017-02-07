Airlines make preparations for expect...

Airlines make preparations for expected winter storm Thursday

At least one airline is taking a proactive approach for an expected winter storm that may hit the Garden State Thursday. The airlines says that any travelers who wished to cancel their trip because a fight gets canceled or faces a delay of 90 minutes or more may be entitled to a refund for the part of the ticket that was not used.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Essex County was issued at February 08 at 11:37AM EST

