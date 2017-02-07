Airlines make preparations for expected winter storm Thursday
At least one airline is taking a proactive approach for an expected winter storm that may hit the Garden State Thursday. The airlines says that any travelers who wished to cancel their trip because a fight gets canceled or faces a delay of 90 minutes or more may be entitled to a refund for the part of the ticket that was not used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|19 hr
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|20 hr
|Iris lopez
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|62
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC