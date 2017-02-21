After car crashes, cops find driver shot

7 hrs ago

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said last Thursday that both jurisdictions were investigating. In a joint press release, Murray and Minichini said during the "pre-dawn hours" on Feb. 16, a single-car crash occurred at Franklin Ave. and Mill St. in Belleville.

