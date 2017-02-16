Advocates push for housing affordability, rent control in a changing Newark
NEWARK -- Housing advocates and residents on Wednesday demanded the city strengthen protections for low-income residents so they can afford to live amid rising development. Housing advocates gathered outside Newark City Hall Wednesday to ask the City Council to stregthen the inclusionary zoning ordinance and reject changes to the rent control ordinance.
