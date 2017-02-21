Accused Killer of Two NJ Women Now Faces Third Murder Case
The 20-year-old New Jersey man accused of killing a college student and another woman in the last few months will now be charged with the murder of a Philadelphia woman as well, Essex County prosecutors said Monday. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver pleaded not guilty to murder charges in late December in the death of 33-year-old Joanne Brown, who was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange and whose body was found in a vacant house in Newark on Dec. 5. He has also pleaded not guilty to murder and other crimes in the death of 20-year-old Sarah Butler, a sophomore at New Jersey City University who was reported missing Nov. 23. The Montclair woman's body was found eight days later on the Eagle Rock Reservation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Fri
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC