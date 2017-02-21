Accused Killer of Two NJ Women Now Fa...

Accused Killer of Two NJ Women Now Faces Third Murder Case

The 20-year-old New Jersey man accused of killing a college student and another woman in the last few months will now be charged with the murder of a Philadelphia woman as well, Essex County prosecutors said Monday. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver pleaded not guilty to murder charges in late December in the death of 33-year-old Joanne Brown, who was last seen Oct. 22 in Orange and whose body was found in a vacant house in Newark on Dec. 5. He has also pleaded not guilty to murder and other crimes in the death of 20-year-old Sarah Butler, a sophomore at New Jersey City University who was reported missing Nov. 23. The Montclair woman's body was found eight days later on the Eagle Rock Reservation.

