Accused killer found hiding in dumpster after gunfire erupts in Newark, authorities say
NEWARK -- A Newark man was charged with murder in a shooting that killed one man and left another person wounded before police fired their weapons in an attempt to arrest the gunman in the city's North Ward, authorities said Thursday. The gunfire erupted around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Bloomfield Avenue and Garside Street, where 26-year-old Victor A. Brantley, of Newark, was shot to death, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a joint statement.
