A year after snow crippled city, Newark 'more prepared' for storm, mayor says

11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- As Newark braces for a potent storm expected to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow Thursday morning, Mayor Ras Baraka assured his city was ready. Baraka faced public outcry when streets took days to clear during a record-setting January blizzard last year.

Winter Storm Warning for Essex County was issued at February 09 at 5:34AM EST

