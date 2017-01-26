Woman threw hot coffee in NJ Transit bus driver's face, cops say
Passengers on two recent NJ Transit rides got into trouble with employees - which could get them trips to jail instead of their intended destinations. Sakinah Brydie, 40, of Newark allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of a bus driver in Newark after an argument, NJ Transit Police said.
