Woman threw hot coffee in NJ Transit bus driver's face, cops say

Passengers on two recent NJ Transit rides got into trouble with employees - which could get them trips to jail instead of their intended destinations. Sakinah Brydie, 40, of Newark allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of a bus driver in Newark after an argument, NJ Transit Police said.

