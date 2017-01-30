Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Newark

NEWARK -- A 47-year-old woman crossing a Newark street was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday evening, authorities said. Josette Morales, of Irvington, was hit by a car on the 600 block of Springfield Avenue around 6:30 p.m, Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said in a news release.

