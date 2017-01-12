Witness IDs of N.J. teen's alleged ki...

Witness IDs of N.J. teen's alleged killer under fire

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- More than four years after Khalil Williams was gunned down on an Irvington street corner , defense attorney Raymond Beam Jr. spent much of Thursday grilling two of the state's eyewitnesses on just how good their memory was -- and is. Beam, who is representing Azim Brogsdale in his murder trial for the killing of Williams, 16, pressed both Naeem White and Krishna Nesbeth on what he portrayed as inconsistencies in their previous statements to police and testimony in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

