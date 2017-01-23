Will 'massive' sweep make a dent in Newark's drug trade?
NEWARK -- The takedown of a Newark set of the Bloods gang last week - the culmination of a 10-month, multi-agency investigation - could help knock down a major drug problem in a city neighborhood, so long as other gangs don't move in to fill the void, according to law enforcement officials. The 12 alleged gang members arrested last week "represent some of the most prolific drug dealers in the city," said New Jersey Attorney General Chris Porrino, whose office will be prosecuting the cases against them.
