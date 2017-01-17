Warm, cloudy start to weekend before nor'easter hits N.J.

You may want to get any outdoor activities in on Saturday because a nor'easter bearing down on New Jersey is expected to move in on Sunday, unleashing drenching rains and wicked winds through Monday. Ahead of the storm, Saturday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the low- to high-50s during the day and dropping only slightly, into the 40s, by Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

