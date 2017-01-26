Trump's anti-immigration orders are 'inhuman,' says Newark archbishop
NEWARK -- One of the most prominent Catholic leaders in North Jersey took a stand against President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration executive orders that call for closing the borders and building a wall along Mexico. The Archbishop of Newark, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, said in a statement Friday the president's actions were "not rational acts," calling the orders "inhuman policies."
