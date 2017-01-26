Trump's anti-immigration orders are '...

Trump's anti-immigration orders are 'inhuman,' says Newark archbishop

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- One of the most prominent Catholic leaders in North Jersey took a stand against President Donald Trump and his anti-immigration executive orders that call for closing the borders and building a wall along Mexico. The Archbishop of Newark, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, said in a statement Friday the president's actions were "not rational acts," calling the orders "inhuman policies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr melvin perez 20,784
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... 5 hr Veritas V 55
Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes 6 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e... Fri voiceall 2
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Jan 25 Pugs 4
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC