Trump protestors in Newark vow after inauguration to 'fight back'

NEWARK -- Hours after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the country's 45th president, about three dozen protestors gathered at Independence Park on Friday to protest the new leader's stances on health care, education and immigration. Activists from the immigrants rights movement, labor organizers and students vowed to work together to fight for access to affordable health care and education and to protect undocumented immigrants in their communities.

