Trump pick for ed secretary a 'slap i...

Trump pick for ed secretary a 'slap in the face,' N.J. teachers say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next secretary of education, had advocated for school choice and voucher programs. Both of New Jersey's senators said they plan to vote against her confirmation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Meh 20,776
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) 9 hr Pugs 4
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Sun tomin cali 6
News Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay... Jan 19 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 18 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayers Reckless tax abatement givea... Jan 12 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Jan 11 LT_truth 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,628 • Total comments across all topics: 278,246,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC