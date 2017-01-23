Trump pick for ed secretary a 'slap in the face,' N.J. teachers say
Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump's pick to be the next secretary of education, had advocated for school choice and voucher programs. Both of New Jersey's senators said they plan to vote against her confirmation.
