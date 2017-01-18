Trump could boost jobs, but no quick fix for manufacturing

About this series: The Record and NorthJersey.com have launched the "Trump Tracker," a four-year series that will follow 14 issues important to North Jersey taxpayers, residents and companies - big and small - that could be affected by actions taken by President Donald J. Trump's administration. The intent is not to characterize whether the actions move a particular issue in a positive or negative direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.