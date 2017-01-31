The stories behind Newark's landmark ...

The stories behind Newark's landmark buildings

9 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

One of the joys of Newark is that while walking down a block you encounter an exquisite building and know - even without knowing specifics - that you have just walked by history. If you want to know those specifics, turn to "Newark Landmark Treasures: A Guide to the Landmark Buildings, Parks, Public Art & Historic Districts in New Jersey's Metropolis" edited by Mark W. Gordon and Anthony Schuman with photos by Matthew Gosser.

