The 15 biggest N.J. restaurant openings of 2017
The Halal Guys, the New York street food icon famed for their gyros, kicked off what looks to be a great year in New Jersey food with the opening of its second New Jersey location at 72 Halsey St., in Newark on Friday. Many of the most hotly-anticipated openings are also expansions of beloved local fixtures, but also look for major new restaurants from celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Jose Garces and Marcus Samuelsson.
