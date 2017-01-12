Teenager killed in quadruple shooting at Newark apartment complex
A 16-year-old boy is believed to have been killed during a quadruple shooting outside a Newark apartment complex. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirms that the agency is involved in a homicide investigation, but did not provide details about the victim.
