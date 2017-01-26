Suspect shot by Newark police faces charge, authorities say
NEWARK -- A 35-year-old Newark man shot by city police this week was charged with eluding law enforcement, authorities said Saturday. Zireek Martin faces one count of eluding and the investigation was continuing, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly, of the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide and Major Crimes Unit.
