Stuck without a Trump job, Christie is back in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center left, talks to first lady Mary Pat Christie while attending a Mass ceremony installing Joseph Cardinal Tobin as the new archbishop of Newark, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Tobin su... TRENTON, N.J. - As the last of the top jobs in the Trump administration are handed out in Washington, Gov. Chris Christie is looking increasingly like the guy in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" who is told: "You get nothing! You lose! Good day, sir!" With his own failed presidential campaign behind him and his support of Donald Trump unrewarded with a high-level post, Christie instead faces his eighth and final year as governor of New Jersey, where his approval ratings are a dreadful 19 percent.
Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
