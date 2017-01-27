St. Cory Booker: An Interview with Glen Ford

The canonization of a saint is traditionally a multi-year process requiring confirmation of miracles, a devotion to the person's cause by supporters, and the hearing of a Devil's Advocate who articulates a skeptical critique of the cause. Since Sen. Cory Booker made an impassioned speech during the confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions as Attorney General on January 11, 2017 , invoking the memory of the civil rights movement and its legacy, it has seemed evident that the corporate media and various internet-based elements connected to the Democratic Party have been promoting Booker's ascent that bears striking familiarity to those who recall the rise of Barack Obama.

