St. Cory Booker: An Interview with Glen Ford
The canonization of a saint is traditionally a multi-year process requiring confirmation of miracles, a devotion to the person's cause by supporters, and the hearing of a Devil's Advocate who articulates a skeptical critique of the cause. Since Sen. Cory Booker made an impassioned speech during the confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions as Attorney General on January 11, 2017 , invoking the memory of the civil rights movement and its legacy, it has seemed evident that the corporate media and various internet-based elements connected to the Democratic Party have been promoting Booker's ascent that bears striking familiarity to those who recall the rise of Barack Obama.
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|5 hr
|voiceall
|2
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|13 hr
|Geezer
|49
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|16 hr
|Abscam
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Wed
|Pugs
|4
|Bayonne City employees not reinstated after lay...
|Jan 19
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
