Showtime's Whitney Houston film a go despite competing doc
Showtime's Whitney Houston documentary will air this year, despite talk that the project has struggled because of a competing Houston documentary authorized by the late singer's estate, Showtime CEO David Nevins tells NJ.com. "We cleared all the songs we need," Nevins says.
