Sens. Booker, Casey urge LGBTQ activists to fight on

U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Cory Booker told an energized gathering of LGBTQ community leaders on Sunday that engaging in intense grassroots resistance while reaching out to potential Republican allies is the best way to fight any edicts from President Trump that would compromise or destroy their human rights. Meeting at Square One Coffee on the ground floor of LGBT-friendly John C. Anderson Apartments for seniors in Center City, Booker told activists that they could not afford to set up dividing lines among themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.