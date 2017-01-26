Sens. Booker, Casey urge LGBTQ activists to fight on
U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Cory Booker told an energized gathering of LGBTQ community leaders on Sunday that engaging in intense grassroots resistance while reaching out to potential Republican allies is the best way to fight any edicts from President Trump that would compromise or destroy their human rights. Meeting at Square One Coffee on the ground floor of LGBT-friendly John C. Anderson Apartments for seniors in Center City, Booker told activists that they could not afford to set up dividing lines among themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|2 hr
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Sat
|Veritas V
|55
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Jan 25
|Pugs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC