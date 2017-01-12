Security cut at housing complex before shooting that killed Newark teen, sources say
NEWARK -- The Newark Housing Authority removed armed patrol officers from an East Ward housing complex about a week before a quadruple shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and left three others hurt this week at the property, law enforcement sources told NJ Advance Media. The security was provided in part by Newark Special Police officers, who are state certified and have arrest powers.
