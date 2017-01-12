Save ObamaCare rally brings out more ...

Save ObamaCare rally brings out more than 500 in Newark

12 hrs ago

Hundreds of people turned out for a rally at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark on Sunday to oppose the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. told a packed ballroom at the Robert Treat Hotel, following a chant of "The people united will never be defeated!" "This is fight four our lives, for the lives of our friends and neighbors," Menendez told the cheering crowded.

