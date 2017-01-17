Roselle shooting suspect sought by police
Following the shooting of a Newark man, police have identified and charged the suspect with murder and other charges, and are seeking the public's help locating the man. In addition to being charged with murder, Nathaniel Price, 25, also faces weapons charges for his role in the death of 21-year-old Tyquan Johnson.
